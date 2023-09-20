Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 12.5%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 19,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 11,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Invesque Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

