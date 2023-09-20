iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 5,963,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

