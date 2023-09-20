iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Update

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERET stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 99 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

