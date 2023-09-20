iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,797,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,718,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.