iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lifted by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

EFG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. The stock had a trading volume of 952,786 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

