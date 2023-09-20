iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,850,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,350,619 shares.The stock last traded at $27.32 and had previously closed at $27.05.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

