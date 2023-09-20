iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. 2,308,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

