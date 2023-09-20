iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 14.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

