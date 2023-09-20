iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.14. 212,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

