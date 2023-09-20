ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 7.6%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 15,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 15,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITMPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 95 ($1.18) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

ITM Power Price Performance

About ITM Power

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

