Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.54

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.54 and traded as low as C$18.30. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$18.30, with a volume of 766 shares.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.54.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

