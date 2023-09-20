IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TFC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,331. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

