IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTWG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.28. 3,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,377. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $185.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.01. The firm has a market cap of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

