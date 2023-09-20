IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

RSG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. The company had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

