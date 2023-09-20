IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 85,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $333,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $115.37. 475,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,764. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

