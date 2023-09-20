IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.