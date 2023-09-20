IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 286,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.18 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

