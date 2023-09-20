IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 36,631 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,375,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. 906,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,232. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

