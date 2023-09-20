IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. 123,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

