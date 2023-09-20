IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $217.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

