James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

JHX stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,128. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.