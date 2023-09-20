John P. Mullen Sells 5,740 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.