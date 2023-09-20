JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 75,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 80,848 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.52.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.