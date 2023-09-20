JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 75,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 80,848 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.52.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.