Kering (EPA:KER) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $529.04

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €529.04 ($562.81) and traded as low as €458.45 ($487.71). Kering shares last traded at €459.45 ($488.78), with a volume of 163,254 shares traded.
Kering Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €500.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €528.25.
About Kering
Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.
