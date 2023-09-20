Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

LRCX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.47. 112,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,423. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

