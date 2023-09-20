Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 4.6%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 2,354,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,872,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Further Reading

