Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 37,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 22,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

