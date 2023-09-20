LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys 42,356 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 171.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 3.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,968,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 116,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 182,486 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

