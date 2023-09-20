Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $791.54

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 791.54 ($9.80) and traded as low as GBX 599.28 ($7.42). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 604.50 ($7.49), with a volume of 380,623 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,040 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIO
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,669.23). In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.15), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($126,416.33). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,384.07 ($6,669.23). Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.