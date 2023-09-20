Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $791.54

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 791.54 ($9.80) and traded as low as GBX 599.28 ($7.42). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 604.50 ($7.49), with a volume of 380,623 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.25) to GBX 1,040 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of £399.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,021.67, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 639.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 787.52.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol purchased 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.69) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,669.23). In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.15), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($126,416.33). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol bought 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,384.07 ($6,669.23). Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.