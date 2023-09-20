Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Hits $320.82 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $320.82 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,973,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,920,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00376131 USD and is up 18.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $750.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.