Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 451,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 264,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.18 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.43.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

