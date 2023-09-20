Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 116.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,538,000 after buying an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. 27,569,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,112,230. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

