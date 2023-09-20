Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $391.05. The stock had a trading volume of 218,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,867. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.78. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

