Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 762,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,793. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

