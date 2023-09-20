Mo Qatanani Sells 1,945 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) SVP Mo Qatanani sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $12,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,043 shares in the company, valued at $615,252.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.96. 360,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $391.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.84.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
