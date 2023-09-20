Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Down 5.8%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 36,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 168,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Mondee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondee

Mondee Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 5,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,871,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,533,869.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $384,380. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth about $19,795,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondee by 951.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 439,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.