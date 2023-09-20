Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $277.20

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.20 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 247.50 ($3.07). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.07), with a volume of 139,013 shares changing hands.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,169.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.80.

Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Laurence Mulliez bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £476 ($589.62). In related news, insider Pete Raby acquired 2,084 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £5,731 ($7,098.97). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £476 ($589.62). Insiders have bought 22,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

