Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $277.20

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 277.20 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 247.50 ($3.07). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.07), with a volume of 139,013 shares changing hands.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £714.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,169.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.80.
Morgan Advanced Materials Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.