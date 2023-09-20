MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 5% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 50,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,669,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

MultiPlan Stock Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $237.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,162 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

