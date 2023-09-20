My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0286

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $868,244.78 and approximately $142,629.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

