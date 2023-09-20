My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $865,567.35 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $865,567.35 and approximately $156,071.76 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002946 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.