NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.32 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00004105 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $43.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.1147984 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $42,083,975.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.