Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.44.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.46. 504,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,380. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

