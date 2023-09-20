Nexum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,019.93 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 82% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 84.1% higher against the dollar. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $29,019.93 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

