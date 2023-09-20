Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,241,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,298 shares.The stock last traded at $4.43 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

