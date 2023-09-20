Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,241,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,298 shares.The stock last traded at $4.43 and had previously closed at $4.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomura
Nomura Stock Down 0.9 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 9.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 10.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 31,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nomura by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.