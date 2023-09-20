NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.07. 121,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,060. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

