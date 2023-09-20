OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.96

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.96 and traded as low as $54.82. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 2,733 shares changing hands.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

