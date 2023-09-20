Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.29. 66,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

