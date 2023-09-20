Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 914,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.