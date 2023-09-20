Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading Down 0.3%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.70. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSYTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

