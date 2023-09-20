PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

PCF Group plc (LON:PCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). PCF Group shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,128,541 shares traded.
PCF Group Stock Up 35.7 %
The company has a market cap of £3.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.95.
About PCF Group
PCF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Consumer Finance, Business Finance, Azule Finance, and Bridging Finance. The Consumer Finance segment provides consumer hire purchase, personal loan, and conditional sale finance for motor vehicles, such as classic cars, caravans, motorhomes, and horseboxes.
